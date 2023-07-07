Breaking News
Mumbai's 9 wards without full-time Officers: Aaditya on water-logging issue
Container suffers brake fail in Airoli; at least six to seven vehicles damaged
Mumbai: Police issues guidelines for property owners, check advisory for renting
BREAKING: Neelam Gorhe joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai
McDonald's north and east franchisee puts tomato off the menu as price soars
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Bangladeshs Tamim Iqbal withdraws retirement after meeting PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal withdraws retirement after meeting PM Sheikh Hasina

Updated on: 07 July,2023 06:59 PM IST  |  Dhaka
AFP |

Top

Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal withdrew his retirement from international cricket following a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country's cricket board said

Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal withdraws retirement after meeting PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh's ODI cricket captain Tamim Iqbal speaks during a press conference announcing his retirement from international cricket on July 6, 2023 (Pic:AFP)

Listen to this article
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal withdraws retirement after meeting PM Sheikh Hasina
x
00:00

Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal withdrew his retirement from international cricket Friday -- a day after shocking teammates with his sudden resignation -- following a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country's cricket board said.


The veteran opener, 34, broke down crying while announcing the immediate end to his international career after leading his side to Wednesday's 17-run defeat in the first of a three-match one-day series against Afghanistan.


But on Friday, Bangladesh Cricket Board director Jalal Yunus told AFP that Tamim had a change of heart after meeting with Hasina at her Dhaka residence.


"Tamim Iqbal has withdrawn his retirement decision," Yunus said.

"However he will take a six-week rest to regain fitness. He has been under physical and mental pressure in the past six months, which affected his performance."

Tamim's emotional press conference on Thursday followed scathing criticism from BCB president Nazmul Hassan, who called the batsman's professionalism into question for playing the match despite admitting he was not 100 percent fit.

The veteran player's meeting with the PM took place hours after selectors named wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das as captain for the remainder of the series against Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, Liton said Tamim's resignation had taken the team by surprise.

"None of us could realise this decision was coming," he told reporters.

"He gave the Bangladesh team a lot for so many years."

Tamim has established himself as one of the country's most dependable players and is the only Bangladeshi to score centuries in all three formats of the game.

Also Read: Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal announces shock retirement three months before ODI World Cup

bangladesh cricket news sports sports news International Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK