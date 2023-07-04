Usman Ghani announces break from Afghanistan Cricket, cites corruption issues in board

Breaking News
Residents hit the streets as craters surface on Aarey road
Updated on: 04 July,2023 03:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Usman Ghani, who is not a part of the squad for series vs Bangladesh, announced his decision to take a break citing corruption concerns within the Afghanistan Cricket Board

Usman Ghani (Pic: AFP)

The Afghanistan cricket team has earned a spot in the ODI World Cup 2023 to be held in India later this year. While keeping the preparations for Asia Cup and World Cup going, Afghanistan are set to face Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series and two-match T20I series to be held in Chattogram and Sylhet respectively.


Ahead of this crucial tour, Afghanistan opening batter Usman Ghani has decided to take a break from national cricket.


Ghani, who is not a part of the squad for series vs Bangladesh, announced his decision to take a break from Afghanistan Cricket on social media citing corruption concerns within the Afghanistan Cricket Board.


“After careful consideration, I have decided to take a break from Afghanistan Cricket. The corrupt leadership in the cricket board has compelled me to step back,” he wrote on twitter.

He stated that he will keep working hard and will be back to play for the country again once the right management and selection committee is put into place.

“Once that happens, I will proudly return to play for Afghanistan. Until then, I am backing myself from representing my beloved nation,” he wrote.

In further tweets, he also revealed that the chairman of the Board remained unavailable despite several attempts made by the cricketer to meet him.

He also stated that he didn’t receive any satisfactory response about his exclusion from the team for the crucial series.

“Moreover, the chief selector had no satisfactory response for my exclusion from all formats,” he added.

Usman Ghani last appeared in the T20I match against Pakistan in March 2023. He has played 17 ODIs and 35 T20Is for Afghanistan but is yet to play a Test match.

