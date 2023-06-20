ODI World Cup 2023: Wary Pakistan not keen to play Afghanistan spinners in Chennai

ODI World Cup 2023: The deadlock over the Asia Cup staging has ended and now Pakistan are expected to travel to India for the World Cup in October-November

Afghanistan’s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan

The Pakistan cricket team is not “comfortable” playing some of the participating teams at specific venues during the ODI World Cup in India, including Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia in Bangalore.

The deadlock over the Asia Cup staging has ended and now Pakistan are expected to travel to India for the World Cup in October-November. The much awaited contest between India and Pakistan is likely to place in Ahmedabad on October 15.

Before announcing the World Cup schedule, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has asked members boards including the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for suggestions on the proposed itinerary.

“The PCB sent the tentative itinerary for the team to the selectors/experts who apparently are not comfortable with some of the Pakistan team’s scheduled matches and venues like they have reservations on Pakistan playing Afghanistan in Chennai and Australia at Bangalore,” the source said.

Playing Afghanistan in spin-friendly Chennai would mean facing the likes of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad, who did well for Gujarat Titans in the 2023 Indian Premier League.

Conditions in Bangalore are usually batting friendly and it is hard to understand why Pakistan would have reservations playing Australia at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, a BCCI source said the ICC asking members for suggestions on the itinerary is part of the protocol and there has to be a strong reason for the venues to be changed.

