Breaking News
Mumbai: The four trees and toilet delaying Sion bridge demolition
Torres scam: Shivaji Park cop pulled up
Mumbai: BMC drops underground aquarium plan for Mahalaxmi racecourse
Comprehensive water transport system on the cards for Mumbai, says State Transport Minister
Mumbai: Woman harassed for months by rejected suitor
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Banned Afghan women to play in Australia

Banned Afghan women to play in Australia

Updated on: 30 January,2025 06:28 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AP , PTI |

Top

It will bring together 21 ex-Afghani international players who were banned from playing the sport after the Taliban regime re-took control in August 2021

Banned Afghan women to play in Australia

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Banned Afghan women to play in Australia
x
00:00

An Afghanistan Women’s XI will play a Cricket Without Borders XI in a match at Melbourne’s Junction Oval.
 
It will bring together 21 ex-Afghani international players who were banned from playing the sport after the Taliban regime re-took control in August 2021.


Since fleeing Afghanistan, the players moved to Australia, plying their trade in local club competitions.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

afghanistan cricket news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK