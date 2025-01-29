Banned Afghan women to play in Australia

It will bring together 21 ex-Afghani international players who were banned from playing the sport after the Taliban regime re-took control in August 2021

An Afghanistan Women’s XI will play a Cricket Without Borders XI in a match at Melbourne’s Junction Oval.



It will bring together 21 ex-Afghani international players who were banned from playing the sport after the Taliban regime re-took control in August 2021.

Since fleeing Afghanistan, the players moved to Australia, plying their trade in local club competitions.

