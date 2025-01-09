Breaking News
Torres scam: Customers were lured with cars, bikes and iPhones
Pitbull dog at Mahim beach: Activists say abandoning pet animals is not only illegal, but dangerous too
Maharashtra: 11-storey hub planned at Thane East station
Mumbai: Byculla zoo stops chicken meals for zoo inmates
Mumbai: Temporary house help brutally attacks employer, relative on Day 1 of work
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Talibans ban on womens sports spark boycott calls for South Africa vs Afghanistan game

Taliban’s ban on women’s sports spark boycott calls for South Africa vs Afghanistan game

Updated on: 09 January,2025 05:18 PM IST  |  Pretoria (South Africa)
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Proteas are scheduled to play Afghanistan on Feb. 21 in a group match in Karachi, Pakistan

Taliban’s ban on women’s sports spark boycott calls for South Africa vs Afghanistan game

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan celebrate the fall of a wicket with teammates, Keshav Maharaj of South Africa celebrates during World Cup (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Taliban’s ban on women’s sports spark boycott calls for South Africa vs Afghanistan game
x
00:00

South Africa's sports minister has joined public calls for the Proteas to boycott the Champions Trophy game against Afghanistan next month and criticised the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not upholding its own rules.


Gayton McKenzie said on Thursday he felt 'morally bound to support' a match boycott because the Taliban government has banned women's sport and disbanded the national women's cricket team.


"It is not for me as the sports minister to make the final decision on whether South Africa should honour cricketing fixtures against Afghanistan. If it was my decision, then it certainly would not happen," McKenzie said in a statement.


"As a man who comes from a race that was not allowed equal access to sporting opportunities during apartheid, it would be hypocritical and immoral to look the other way today when the same is being done towards women anywhere in the world."

The Proteas are scheduled to play Afghanistan on Feb. 21 in a group match in Karachi, Pakistan.

England was also urged to forfeit its match against Afghanistan on Feb. 26 by more than 160 U.K. politicians on Monday.

McKenzie believed the ICC was also being hypocritical for not upholding its own mandates that member nations develop men's and women's cricket.

McKenzie noted Sri Lanka Cricket was suspended by the ICC from November 2023 to January 2024 for government interference.

"This does not happen in the case of Afghanistan, suggesting that political interference in the administration of sport is being tolerated there," McKenzie said.

"Cricket South Africa, the federations of other countries and the ICC will have to think carefully about the message the sport of cricket wishes to send the world,and especially the women in sports.

"I hope that the consciences of all those involved in cricket, including the supporters, players and administrators, will take a firm stand in solidarity with the women of Afghanistan."

(With agency inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south africa afghanistan taliban cricket news sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK