Batsmen face Cross fire!

Bowlers Chandan (Mangrol SC), Sunder CC’s Kharvi, UCA’s Karim shine at south Mumbai maidan

Mangrol SC’s Parth Chandan (left) bowls against Young Stars; Sunder CC’s Akash Kharvi in action v Dahisar Youngsters. Pics/Ashish Raje; Union Cricket Academy offie Mohd Karim who claimed 7-34. Pic/Shadab Khan

Sunday’s Dr HD Kanga Cricket League ‘G’ Division games at Cross Maidan belonged to the bowlers. The day witnessed six teams winning their respective matches and one managing to escape with a draw.

Put into bat by Union Cricket Academy (Kalyan), at the United Cricketers ground, Mohan CC were bowled out for 115 with Abhijeet Rohdiya scoring 47. Former Vidarbha all-rounder Mohammad Karim claimed 7-34 for Union Cricket Academy, In reply, thanks to Karim (49) and Rohan Karandikar’s 41, the Kalyan outfit declared their first innings at 141-5.

Offie Karim takes seven

Off-spinner Karim, 35, who added another two wickets to his first innings tally of seven while Mohan CC’s scored 119-3 declared, was elated over his best performance in the league (9-75). “I shifted from Nagpur to Mumbai five years ago and have been playing in the Kanga League all these years. I have also played the Guzder League in Nagpur, but Kanga is more challenging because of its unpredictable nature. We have to play two innings on the same day and it’s really tough. I thoroughly enjoy it, though,” Karim told mid-day.

At the nearby Western Railway ground, Mangrol SC beat Young Stars (Marine Drive) by virtue of a first innings lead.

Yadav, Chandan unbeaten

Batting first, Mangrol posted 171-4 declared with Shreyash Yadav and Parth Chandan scoring unbeaten knocks of 80 and 50 respectively. In reply, Young Stars were bundled out for a mere 33 in the first essay. Following on, they managed to score 58-7. Left-arm spinner Chandan claimed 7-19 and 2-14 in the match.

Dahisar Youngsters beaten

At Sunder CC, host medium pacers Akash Kharvi (5-5) and Husnain Khan’s (3-14) fiery spells bowled out Dahisar Youngsters for just 38. In reply, thanks to Praful Waghela’s 41 not out, Sunder CC declared their first innings at 82-2. The day’s only drawn game was played out between Our Own Club and Gamdevi Cricketers at Karnatak SC. Batting first, Our Own were dismissed for 130 with Krish Trivedi scoring 35. Spinner Lavesh Medhankar picked up 5-54. In reply, Gamdevi ended up surviving at 74-9; Aryan Sakpal scoring 36 of those runs. Fazil Mukadam and Chandan Gaud claimed five and three wickets respectively for Our Own.