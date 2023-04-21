Batters weren’t committed enough to take on LSG bowlers: RR coach Sanga

But some quick wickets derailed their chase as RR eventually fell short by 10 runs

Kumar Sangakkara

Rajasthan Royals should have gotten over the line after the rollicking start provided by the openers to the chase but the batters weren’t committed enough to take down the Lucknow Super Giants bowlers at the back end, said head coach Kumar Sangakkara.

Chasing LSG’s 154 for seven, RR were coasting along when openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) and Jos Buttler (40) were at the crease as the duo shared 87 runs in 11.3 overs. But some quick wickets derailed their chase as RR eventually fell short by 10 runs.

“Our openers put on a really good stand. We were needing 8 per overs when the 12th over finished with 10 wickets in hand, that’s not very difficult,” said Sangakkara at the post-match press conference. “At the back end, especially [Ravi] Bishnoi’s last over, we weren’t committed enough to take him down for three four sixes. Even if the batter got out that time it didn’t matter,” he added.

