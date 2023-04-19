'I'm of no use with bat': Chahal feels impact player rule has favoured Royals

RR leggie Chahal believes large Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will favour spinners as they host Lucknow Super Giants for their first game at Pink City

RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal (third from left) celebrates a GT wicket with teammates on Sunday. Pic/IPL

RR played their first two ‘home’ games at Guwahati and the contest on Wednesday night will be their first at the home ground in Sawai Mansingh Stadium here.

India and Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed on Tuesday, “It is a bigger ground here so as a spinner I am happy.”

The leg-spinner also said that the new rule of impact substitute has worked well for last year’s Indian Premier League finalists Rajasthan Royals, who are at the top of the points table with four wins in first five matches.

Impactful batters

While none of the three Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers— Adam Zampa (1-43 against Chennai Super Kings), Murugan Ashwin (0-11 against Delhi Capitals) and Navdeep Saini (0-34 against Sunrisers Hyderabad)—have been able to make an impact as substitutes, it is their batters who have played crucial knocks.

Dhruv Jurel’s 32 not out off 15 balls against Punjab Kings almost won the game for RR, who lost by five runs.

Padikkal finds form

Devdutt Padikkal scored a vital 26 against Gujarat Titans to help RR record their first win over the IPL 2022 champions in four meetings.

“It has worked in our favour given the way Dhruv [Jurel] and Dev [Devdutt Padikkal] have batted. It is a plus point because I am of no use with the bat. It helps when you are chasing a big total and an extra batter gets added, which is a plus point,” Chahal, who was substituted out twice, told the media ahead of RR’s match against LSG.

