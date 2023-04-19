Breaking News
Mumbai: Monsoon likely to be late, water stock low
Kandivli playschool abuse: Bail rejected, teachers ‘absconding’
Western Railway restores heritage lawn of Mumbai Central station
Mumbai: Water supply to be back to 100 per cent from April 23
Mumbai: Couple held for entering airport with fake tickets
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Im of no use with bat Chahal feels impact player rule has favoured Royals

'I'm of no use with bat': Chahal feels impact player rule has favoured Royals

Updated on: 19 April,2023 08:45 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

RR leggie Chahal believes large Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will favour spinners as they host Lucknow Super Giants for their first game at Pink City

'I'm of no use with bat': Chahal feels impact player rule has favoured Royals

RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal (third from left) celebrates a GT wicket with teammates on Sunday. Pic/IPL

Listen to this article
'I'm of no use with bat': Chahal feels impact player rule has favoured Royals
x
00:00

RR played their first two ‘home’ games at Guwahati and the contest on Wednesday night will be their first at the home ground in Sawai Mansingh Stadium here.


India and Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed on Tuesday, “It is a bigger ground here so as a spinner I am happy.” 



The leg-spinner also said that the new rule of impact substitute has worked well for last year’s Indian Premier League finalists Rajasthan Royals, who are at the top of the points table with four wins in first five matches.


Impactful batters

While none of the three Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers—  Adam Zampa (1-43 against Chennai Super Kings), Murugan Ashwin (0-11 against Delhi Capitals) and Navdeep Saini (0-34 against Sunrisers Hyderabad)—have been able to make an impact as substitutes, it is their batters who have played crucial knocks.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Hetmyer, Samson fifties help Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Dhruv Jurel’s 32 not out off 15 balls against Punjab Kings almost won the game for RR, who lost by five runs.

Padikkal finds form

Devdutt Padikkal scored a vital 26 against Gujarat Titans to help RR record their first win over the IPL 2022 champions in four meetings. 

“It has worked in our favour given the way Dhruv [Jurel] and Dev [Devdutt Padikkal] have batted. It is a plus point because I am of no use with the bat. It helps when you are chasing a big total and an extra batter gets added, which is a plus point,” Chahal, who was substituted out twice, told the media ahead of RR’s match against LSG.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

IPL 2023 Yuzvendra Chahal sanju samson rajasthan royals Lucknow Super Giants indian premier league cricket news sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK