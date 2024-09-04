'Bazball' spreading in English cricket as Test coach Brendon McCullum takes over

"My goal is to create an environment where everyone can thrive and where we can continue to compete at the highest level across all formats"

England announced on Tuesday that Brendon McCullum, the coach of the Test side since 2022, will also take charge of the ODI and T20 teams from the start of next year as part of a rejigged leadership structure. The relentless international schedule has made it difficult for one person to take on both roles, with matches in the shorter and longer formats occasionally overlapping. McCullum and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which has extended his contract until 2027, believe it is now possible because of changes to the calendar.

"The idea of a unified coaching structure, especially with the schedule easing next year, made perfect sense," McCullum said. "I'm energized by the prospect of guiding both teams and am grateful for the support from the ECB and my family as I take on these added responsibilities." Matthew Mott resigned as England's white-ball coach on July 30 after presiding over the team's disappointing defenses of its ODI and T20 world titles. The Australian was in charge for two years " and led England to the T20 World Cup title in 2022 " but was no longer getting the best out of a talented group captained by Jos Buttler, whose position also came under scrutiny.

Rob Key, the managing director of England men's cricket, decided a "new direction" was needed so enter McCullum, the laid-back Kiwi whose "Bazball" approach " as it has been widely labeled " has led to an improvement in fortunes of England's test team under captain Ben Stokes. Essentially, it gives players license to be more attacking and emboldened with their shot-making and field placings, and be free from recrimination. "The talent within English cricket is immense, and I'm looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential," McCullum said.

"My goal is to create an environment where everyone can thrive and where we can continue to compete at the highest level across all formats." McCullum will start his dual roles in January, coinciding with England's white-ball tour of India and the Champions Trophy. In the interim, Marcus Trescothick will serve as coach for the upcoming white-ball series against Australia and the tour of the Caribbean. "I believe we are incredibly fortunate that a coach of his quality is prepared to commit wholeheartedly to English cricket," Key said of McCullum.

"Being able to align all teams now is particularly exciting and we look forward to taking on all challenges that come our way. "For the last two years, constant clashes between formats have made it challenging for the white-ball environment; fortunately, these are easing starting from January. The timing of the schedule (from January) will allow him to dedicate the necessary focus to both roles, and we're confident this restructure will bring out the best in our players and coaching staff." The English held both white-ball world titles after winning the 50-over crown in 2019 and the T20 crown three years later. They surrendered the 50-over title last year in dismal fashion after losing six of their nine group games in India. England was then thrashed in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup by eventual champion India in June.

