BCCI appoints former Supreme Court judge as ethics officer

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Former Supreme Court judge Vineet Saran has taken over as the BCCI’s ethics officer and ombudsman, filling the dual posts lying vacant for a year. Saran has succeeded Justice (Retd) DK Jain, whose term ended in June last year. “Honourable Justice Saran’s appointment was made last month,” said BCCI official.

When contacted, Saran, who calls himself a cricket lover, said: “I took charge last month, but I have not passed any order yet.”

