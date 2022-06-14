Breaking News
BCCI hikes pensions for former cricketers, umpires

Updated on: 14 June,2022 08:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Jay Shah, the Honorary Secretary remarked, The welfare of our cricketers be it former or present is a top priority, and increasing pension amounts is a step in that direction

Sourav Ganguly. Pic/AFP


In a commendable move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced a hike in monthly pensions for former cricketers (men and women) as well as former umpires. Those players and umpires who were getting Rs 15,000 per month will now get Rs 30,000.

Likewise Rs 22,500 to Rs 45,000, Rs 30,000 to Rs 52,500, Rs 37,500 to Rs 60,000 and Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000. "It is extremely important that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of. The players remain the lifeline and as a Board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over. The umpires have been unsung heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution,” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.




Meanwhile, Jay Shah, the Honorary Secretary remarked: “The welfare of our cricketers be it former or present is a top priority, and increasing pension amounts is a step in that direction.”


