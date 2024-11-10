BCCI intimates ICC about not going to Pakistan, PCB still 'unaware'

"This is an ICC event and BCCI has informed the global body that it won't travel to Pakistan. It will depend on ICC to inform the host nation about the development and then close in on the scheduling of the tournament

India players . Pic/AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board won't have any other option but to organize the ICC Champions Trophy in 'Hybrid Model' as the BCCI has intimated the global body about India's inability to travel to the neighbouring nation. As reported earlier, India will play all its matches in Dubai and the high-profile India vs Pakistan match will also be held in the UAE.

"This is an ICC event and BCCI has informed the global body that it won't travel to Pakistan. It will depend on ICC to inform the host nation about the development and then close in on the scheduling of the tournament. The convention is to announce the schedule 100 days prior to the commencement of the event," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity. While PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in a press conference had said that his board has not received any official communication from the BCCI, it is understandable that it will be ICC's prerogative as the principal organizers to intimate Pakistan about the latest development.

The PCB has maintained that it has not received any official communication from the global body also. Naqvi, who is also a federal interior minister in current government also said that if India doesn't come to Pakistan then he will have to consult his government for further directive. It is understandable that Dubai is the best location for India's matches as it has the highest capacity among three stadiums, an existing set-up already in place having organized the Women's T20 World Cup last month.

