BCCI introduces A plus category for umpires

Apart from Nitin Menon, the others in the A+ category include four international umpires—Anil Chaudhary, Madangopal Jayaraman, Virender Kumar Sharma and K N Ananthapadmanabhan.

ICC Elite Panel member Nitin Menon is among 10 officials grouped in the newly introduced A+ category of BCCI umpires.

Rohan Pandit, Nikhil Patwardhan, Sadashiv Iyer, Ulhas Gandhe and Navdeep Singh Sidhu are also part of the A+ category.

Twenty umpires including C Shamshuddin form the A group, 60 are in Group B, 46 in Group C and 11 in Group D which falls in the 60-65 age bracket.

