Some CWG 2022-bound Indian women cricketers await visas

Updated on: 23 July,2022 08:13 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Women’s cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games. The Indian squad are currently training in Bangalore and is scheduled to leave for Birmingham on Sunday.

Six members of the Indian women’s cricket contingent are yet to get visa, less than 48 hours before their departure for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Women’s cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games. The Indian squad are currently training in Bangalore and is scheduled to leave for Birmingham on Sunday.

The BCCI is in touch with the Indian Olympic Association on the issue. “Few of the visas came in today, but there are still six left for processing including three players and three players support staff,” an IOA source said. “The remaining should come by tomorrow. We have very little control over the process anyway. There is a summer rush and UK visas are taking time.”


