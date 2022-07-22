Breaking News
No curbs on Ganesh festival, other religious events: CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai may witness mini swine flu wave, experts warn
India's third case of monkeypox reported from Kerala
Thane: Potholes, traffic woes leave commuters fuming; TMC promises prompt action
CBSE announces Class 12 results; overall pass percentage stands at 92.71 per cent
Veteran politician Dinesh Gunawardena appointed Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > SAs Marizanne Kapp leaves England tour due to family reasons CWG 2022 availability in doubt

SA's Marizanne Kapp leaves England tour due to family reasons; CWG 2022 availability in doubt

Updated on: 22 July,2022 01:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The all-rounder's partner Dane van Niekerk posted a message on social media that further clarified Kapp's reasons for returning home from the on-going tour

SA's Marizanne Kapp leaves England tour due to family reasons; CWG 2022 availability in doubt

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock


Star South African women's team player Marizanne Kapp is set to miss the T20I series vs England and return home due to personal reasons.

The all-rounder's partner Dane van Niekerk posted a message on Twitter that further clarified Kapp's reasons for returning home from the on-going tour.


Kapp's absence is another big blow to the Proteas side. Recently, pacer Tumi Sekhukhune also had to leave the tour after due to an injury. Both players' participation in the upcoming Commonwealth games 2022 is up in the air.

Also Read: Brendon McCullum backs Stokes' decision to retire from ODIs

To further complicate matters for South Africa, veteran Lizelle Lee had also announced her retirement recently while regular skipper Dane van Niekerk had also fallen prey to injury ahead of the England series.

The South African women's team will face an uphill task to bring home a medal from the the Commonwealth Games.

 

south africa england cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK