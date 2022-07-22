SA's Marizanne Kapp leaves England tour due to family reasons; CWG 2022 availability in doubt

The all-rounder's partner Dane van Niekerk posted a message on social media that further clarified Kapp's reasons for returning home from the on-going tour

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Star South African women's team player Marizanne Kapp is set to miss the T20I series vs England and return home due to personal reasons.

The all-rounder's partner Dane van Niekerk posted a message on Twitter that further clarified Kapp's reasons for returning home from the on-going tour.

Dane Van Niekerk through her Instagram mentioned the reason why Marizanne Kapp had to opt out of T20Is and head back home. #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/M9j3Dn70f5 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 22, 2022

Kapp's absence is another big blow to the Proteas side. Recently, pacer Tumi Sekhukhune also had to leave the tour after due to an injury. Both players' participation in the upcoming Commonwealth games 2022 is up in the air.

To further complicate matters for South Africa, veteran Lizelle Lee had also announced her retirement recently while regular skipper Dane van Niekerk had also fallen prey to injury ahead of the England series.

The South African women's team will face an uphill task to bring home a medal from the the Commonwealth Games.