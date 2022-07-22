Cricket ground in England set to be named after Sunil Gavaskar

As a tribute to Gavaskar, a pavilion wall at the ground has also been painted with his image depicting a younger version of him carrying his bat over the shoulder while heroically staring out into the distance

Sunil Gavaskar. Pic/ PTI

As per a report by TOI, the legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar is set to have a 5 acre ground in Leicestershire named after him. This news means that he will become the first Indian cricketer to have a ground named after him in England.

Leicester cricket ground to be named after Sunil Gavaskar, he became the first Indian cricketer to have a ground named after him in England. (Source - TOI) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 22, 2022

Gavaskar is set to travel to Leicestershire to unveil a plaque of his name at the ground. As a tribute to 'the Little Master', a pavilion wall at the ground has also been painted with his image, depicting a younger version of him carrying his bat over the shoulder while heroically staring out into the distance.

Leicester cricket ground to be named after Sunil Gavaskar - Sunil Gavaskar's giant image has already been painted on one entire wall of the pavilion. pic.twitter.com/MWUKKjBa8O — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 22, 2022

The 73-year-old ex-Indian opener also has grounds in the USA and Tanzania named after him. That speaks a lot about his status in global cricket and the impact he had all around the world.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Trent Boult; his career and life in photos

After all, Gavaskar averaged over 50 in Test cricket at a time where world-class openers were few and far between and the cricketing world was largely ruled by the West Indies and their battery of terrifying quicks. This was a time when West Indies pacers would send shivers down the spine of opposition batsmen who didn't even have helmets to protect themselves on treacherous, uncovered pitches. Yet the diminutive opener managed to conquer all and sundry and thus he rightfully earned his place in cricketing folklore.

The Little Master continues to remain involved with the game by contributing his opinion and insights through his commentary and punditry work.