In addition to the senior roles, the BCCI has also opened the application process for one position on the men’s junior selection committee (Pic: PTI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday officially invited applications to fill multiple vacancies across its national selection committees , including two spots in the senior men’s panel and four in the women’s selection committee. The announcement was made on Friday, with the application deadline set for September 10.

According to BCCI officials, the eligibility criteria for applicants remain consistent with previous years. To be considered, a candidate must have played a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 First-Class games. Alternatively, players with experience in at least 10 One-Day Internationals or 20 First-Class matches will also be eligible.

“The contracts of selectors are renewed annually. We have not yet identified which selectors will be replaced, but that process will be undertaken soon,” a BCCI official told PTI.

NEWS - BCCI invites applications for positions on its Senior Men's, Women's, and Junior Men's Selection Committees.



More details here - https://t.co/VwyzZNsU9t pic.twitter.com/is3xfvs53c — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2025

The current senior men’s selection committee is led by former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar and includes SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, and S. Sharath. The panel recently selected India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025, to be held next month.

In addition to the senior roles, the BCCI has also opened the application process for one position on the men’s junior selection committee. This committee is responsible for overseeing selections for India’s age-group teams (Under-16 to Under-22) and will likely include the chief selector’s post.

Meanwhile, the women’s selection panel is also undergoing changes. The BCCI is seeking to fill four positions on the women’s national selection committee, which currently comprises Neetu David (Chairperson), Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatachar, and Shyama Dey Shaw. The same panel met earlier this week to finalise India’s squad for the upcoming ODI Women’s World Cup, set to begin next month on home soil.

The board’s decision to refresh the selection panels reflects its commitment to maintaining a robust and performance-driven selection structure, while also ensuring a diverse pool of experienced former cricketers are involved in shaping the future of Indian cricket.

This move comes at a crucial juncture as India prepares for key international assignments across formats in both men's and women’s cricket, including the Asia Cup, Women’s World Cup, and age-group tours.

(With PTI inputs)