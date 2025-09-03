For now, Devajit Saikia will continue as BCCI secretary, having completed a cumulative three-year term, two years and three months as joint secretary and nine months in his current role. Joint secretary Rohan Gauns Desai and treasurer Prabhtej Bhatia, both in their first year, will also remain in office

Among the most notable changes is the expected departure of Arun Dhumal from the IPL chairman’s role. Dhumal is likely to step aside for a mandatory three-year cooling-off period, having completed a cumulative six-year term as an office bearer. His exit opens the door to a number of potential successors, with the names of Sanjay Naik (former Mumbai Cricket Association secretary) and Rajeev Shukla (current BCCI vice-president) doing the rounds. However, no final decision has been made.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is gearing up for what promises to be a significant Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the last week of September, with several top posts, including the BCCI president and IPL chairman, set to be up for grabs.

If Congress leader Rajeev Shukla is elevated to the IPL chairman’s position, sources indicate that Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwary, a BJP leader, could be in contention for the vice-presidency.

The 2025 AGM will be conducted under the existing BCCI constitution, as the implementation of the National Sports Governance Act appears to be some time away. The Act, if enforced before the next AGM in 2026, could alter eligibility rules, particularly concerning cooling-off periods and tenures.

One position that will definitely require a new face is that of the BCCI president. Roger Binny, who turned 70 in July, is ineligible for re-election under current rules. The decision-makers are said to be leaning towards appointing a former India cricketer of distinction, in line with recent appointments such as Sourav Ganguly and Binny himself.

"There is a feeling among important stakeholders that a cricketer of distinction should always be elected as president. Sourav Ganguly was a decorated India skipper and Roger Binny India's first World Cup winning hero. However, how many such cricketers of repute would be interested in taking up an honorary top job is a big question," a veteran BCCI official told news agency PTI on conditions of anonymity.