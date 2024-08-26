This announcement by Shah follows last year’s significant increase in prize money for domestic tournaments

Jay Shah (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article BCCI prize money: Indian board to reward excellence with prize money in all women’s and junior events x 00:00

In a notable advancement for Indian cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday the introduction of prize money for the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament awards across all women's and junior cricket competitions at the domestic level. This move marks a significant step in acknowledging and rewarding exceptional performances in Indian domestic cricket.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah made the announcement through a social media post, highlighting that the new initiative will encompass all women's and junior cricket tournaments under the BCCI’s Domestic Cricket Programme. Shah emphasized that this change aims to enhance recognition and incentivize outstanding performances among players at these levels.

In his tweet, Shah stated, "We are introducing prize money for the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament in all Women's and Junior Cricket tournaments under our Domestic Cricket Programme," Shah tweeted.

"Additionally, prize money will be awarded for the Player of the Match in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali tournaments for Senior Men. This initiative aims to recognize and reward outstanding performances in the domestic circuit. A heartfelt thank you to the Apex Council for their unwavering support in this endeavour. Together, we are fostering a more rewarding environment for our cricketers. Jai Hind," under our Domestic Cricket Programme," the top official added.

The BCCI's initiative reflects its commitment to fostering a more rewarding environment for cricketers at various levels. Shah expressed gratitude to the Apex Council for their steadfast support in implementing this program, stating, "A heartfelt thank you to the Apex Council for their unwavering support in this endeavor. Together, we are fostering a more rewarding environment for our cricketers. Jai Hind."

This announcement follows last year’s significant increase in prize money for domestic tournaments. The BCCI had previously boosted the financial rewards for several major domestic competitions. For instance, the winners of the Ranji Trophy, the premier first-class cricket tournament in India, received a substantial cash prize of Rs 5 crore. This represented a notable enhancement from previous years.

In addition, the BCCI prize money for the Irani Cup was doubled, with the winning team now receiving Rs 50 lakh, up from Rs 25 lakh. The runners-up in this tournament were awarded Rs 25 lakh. Similarly, the Duleep Trophy saw an increase in rewards, with the champions receiving Rs 1 crore and the runners-up receiving Rs 50 lakh.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy, a prominent List A cricket tournament, also saw an increase in its prize pool. The winning team now receives a cheque for Rs 1 crore, while the team finishing in second place is awarded Rs 50 lakh. These enhancements in prize money are part of the BCCI’s broader strategy to elevate the standard of domestic cricket and recognize the contributions of players across various formats.

By introducing prize money for individual awards in women’s and junior cricket, the BCCI is not only aiming to boost morale but also to encourage young talent and foster a competitive environment. This move is expected to provide additional motivation for players and contribute to the overall growth and development of cricket in India.

Overall, the BCCI’s latest initiative signifies a positive shift towards greater recognition and reward for cricketing excellence at the domestic level. As the domestic circuit continues to thrive, these financial incentives will play a crucial role in inspiring and nurturing the next generation of cricketing talent in India.