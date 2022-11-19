BCCI scraps Chetan Sharma-led selection committee, invites fresh applications

The board has reportedly scrapped the selection committee led by former cricketer Chetan Sharma, whose tenure was nearning end. The other members of the panel were Sunil Joshi (South Zone), Harvinder Singh (Central Zone) and Debashish Mohanty (East Zone)

Chetan Sharma. File pic

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has initiated the process to re-constitute the selection committee for the senior men's team and invited applications to appoint five selectors. The board has reportedly scrapped the selection committee led by former cricketer Chetan Sharma, whose tenure was nearning end. The other members of the panel were Sunil Joshi (South Zone), Harvinder Singh (Central Zone) and Debashish Mohanty (East Zone). The move came days after India's semifinal exit in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Applications to fill the five posts should be submitted by 1800 hrs IST on November 28, 2022.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men)," Jay Shah, honorary secretary, BCCI informed in a release. The release said that candidates who wish to apply for the said positions need to fulfill certain criteria for their applications to be considered. The applicants should have played a minimum of seven Test matches or 40 First-Class matches or 10 ODI and 20 First-Class matches.

The applicant should have retired from the game at least five years ago. "No person, who has been a member of any cricket committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years, shall be eligible to be a member of the men's selection committee," the release added. The senior selection committee currently has a tenure of two years, extended from 1 year in 2006, with a provision for an additional year based on performance.

