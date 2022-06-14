BCCI to earn Rs 107.5cr per IPL match in new TV and digital rights deal

With 410 matches to be broadcasted in the five-year cycle, the total value per match for every IPL game is at Rs 107.5 crore

Gujarat Titans celebrate their recent IPL triumph in Ahmedabad

Two different broadcasters won the TV (package A) and digital rights (package B) for the Indian subcontinent in the e-auction of the media rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cycle 2023 to 2027.

With 410 matches to be broadcasted in the five-year cycle, the total value per match for every IPL game is at Rs 107.5 crore. According to a report by Cricbuzz, the yet-to-be identified company which has bagged TV rights for Rs 57.5 crore per game had challenged the company bidding Rs 48 crore per game for digital rights.

“But looks like the bids for digital have ended at Rs 50 crore per game and it is understood to have been bagged by Jio [Viacom18],” said the report.

Also Read: IPL TV and digital rights sold for Rs 44,075 crore: Sources

The report further said that while Jio (Viacom 18) or HotStar (Disney-Star) could have picked the Indian subcontinent digital rights, it has been indicated that Sony have bagged the Indian subcontinent TV rights. The combined value for Package A (TV Rights) and Package B (Digital) is Rs 44,075 crore.

“The final count for TV is Rs 23,575 crore while the digital has ended at Rs 20,500 crore. The digital rights, which closed at Rs 48 crore per game in the first round,” added the report.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever