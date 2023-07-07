BCCI to formulate policy on Indians in foreign leagues

There are several players, including 2012 U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand, who have decided to play in America

Unmukt Chand and Trent Boult. Pics/Atul Kamble, AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon formulate a policy on allowing Indian players to participate in foreign leagues. This is expected to be discussed during the BCCI’s apex council meeting in Mumbai today.

It is learnt that a cooling period ranging from one to three years will be decided upon, for players who opt to play in foreign leagues. The cooling period regulation could come into force from next season.

Currently, there are several retired Indian players participating in various T-10 leagues, the UAE T20 and other leagues around the world. The growing popularity of T20 cricket has led to many players choosing these international leagues.

Opting for T20 leagues is not restricted to Indian players. England’s Jason Roy and New Zealander Trent Boult have also made similar choices.

The BCCI administrators will also discuss the roadmap for the ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup. The state associations that are hosting World Cup matches will be asked to provide development plans with regards to the sprucing up of the respective grounds.

The Board is also expected to discuss the contracts of women cricketers.