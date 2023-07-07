Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Brace for a wet weekend, says IMD; issues yellow alert
Mumbai: Dalit woman says kept as bonded labourer, raped by 11 and left for dead
Mumbai: Majority of city’s garbage complaints resolved, only 24 remain, says BMC
Mumbai: Rs 35 lakh siphoned off in 10 days
BMC plans diwali gift for city: One lane of Gokhale bridge
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > BCCI to formulate policy on Indians in foreign leagues

BCCI to formulate policy on Indians in foreign leagues

Updated on: 07 July,2023 07:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Amit Shah |

Top

There are several players, including 2012 U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand, who have decided to play in America

BCCI to formulate policy on Indians in foreign leagues

Unmukt Chand and Trent Boult. Pics/Atul Kamble, AFP

Listen to this article
BCCI to formulate policy on Indians in foreign leagues
x
00:00

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon formulate a policy on allowing Indian players to participate in foreign leagues. This is expected to be discussed during the BCCI’s apex council meeting in Mumbai today.


It is learnt that a cooling period ranging from one to three years will be decided upon, for players who opt to play in foreign leagues. The cooling period regulation could come into force from next season.


Currently, there are several retired Indian players participating in various T-10 leagues, the UAE T20 and other leagues around the world. The growing popularity of T20 cricket has led to many players choosing these international leagues.


There are several players, including 2012 U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand, who have decided to play in America. 

Also Read: BCCI to review retired players' participation in overseas T20 leagues

Opting for T20 leagues is not restricted to Indian players. England’s Jason Roy and New Zealander Trent Boult have also made similar choices.

The BCCI administrators will also discuss the roadmap for the ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup. The state associations that are hosting World Cup matches will be asked to provide development plans with regards to the sprucing up of the respective grounds.

The Board is also expected to discuss the contracts of women cricketers.

Trent Boult board of control for cricket in india united arab emirates t20 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK