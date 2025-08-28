Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize weed worth Rs 19.65 crores at airport, 4 held
IndiGo's Surat-Dubai flight to diverted to Ahmedabad after technical glitch
Ganesh festival: Girgaoncha Raja creates history with 851 kg besan modak
Maratha quota: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in Mankhurd, Trombay
Ganesh festival 2025: Over 5,200 Lord Ganesh idols immersed in Thane till 10 pm
US proposes fixed visa terms for students, exchange visitors and foreign media
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Fans slam BCCI for no telecast of Duleep Trophy 2025 matches Why on earth are they even playing

Fans slam BCCI for no telecast of Duleep Trophy 2025 matches: 'Why on earth are they even playing?'

Updated on: 28 August,2025 03:01 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came under fire from fans on social media platforms, especially X, for not broadcasting one of the country's most storied domestic tournaments. The outrage was further compounded by the fact that even small-scale local T20 leagues across India are routinely streamed online

Fans slam BCCI for no telecast of Duleep Trophy 2025 matches: 'Why on earth are they even playing?'

Six zonal teams, North, South, East, West, Central, and North East, are battling it out, beginning with the quarterfinals (Pic: PTI)

Listen to this article
Fans slam BCCI for no telecast of Duleep Trophy 2025 matches: 'Why on earth are they even playing?'
x
00:00

The Duleep Trophy 2025 got underway on August 28 in Bengaluru, but the excitement was marred by a glaring absence, no live telecast or streaming of the matches. With no major international or franchise cricket being played this month, fans were eagerly looking forward to the start of India’s domestic red-ball season. Instead, they were left frustrated by the lack of accessibility to the games.

The Duleep Trophy 2025 got underway on August 28 in Bengaluru, but the excitement was marred by a glaring absence, no live telecast or streaming of the matches. With no major international or franchise cricket being played this month, fans were eagerly looking forward to the start of India’s domestic red-ball season. Instead, they were left frustrated by the lack of accessibility to the games.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came under fire from fans on social media platforms, especially X, for not broadcasting one of the country's most storied domestic tournaments. The outrage was further compounded by the fact that even small-scale local T20 leagues across India are routinely streamed online.



One user vented, “No live streaming of the #DuleepTrophy. No spectators allowed. Why on earth are they even playing? This just seems to be a perfunctorily organised tournament only to fill the calendar. Why @BCCI? Even district level tennis ball tournaments are being live-streamed on YouTube.


Another post read, “No telecast for the Duleep Trophy Quarter Final matches. Shameful yet again from @BCCI @BCCIdomestic Richest Board in the World and can't even telecast their premiere Domestic tournaments.

Despite the lack of visibility, this edition of the Duleep Trophy carries particular importance. India’s Test team is going through a major transition. With stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and R Ashwin having retired, and Rishabh Pant still recovering from injury, the hunt for reliable red-ball talent is on. This tournament, ranked just below the Ranji Trophy, serves as a key platform for emerging and fringe players to push their case for national selection.

Six zonal teams, North, South, East, West, Central, and North East, are battling it out, beginning with the quarterfinals. The first set of matches saw North Zone take on East Zone and Central Zone face North East Zone.

Several notable names are in action. Mohammed Shami returns from injury and is spearheading East Zone’s attack. Young pacers like Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar, and spinners like Kuldeep Yadav, are also in the spotlight. Batters such as Rajat Patidar, Yash Dhull, and Deepak Chahar are hoping to make a statement.

Meanwhile, Mumbai duo Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan are under scrutiny. Iyer was controversially left out of India’s Asia Cup squad despite a strong 2025, while Sarfaraz continues to pile on domestic runs without breaking into the national side.

On the flip side, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja opted out after a demanding Test series against England, choosing to rest ahead of future assignments.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Duleep Trophy cricket news sports sports news Indian Sports News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK