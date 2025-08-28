According to information accessed by news agency PTI, Jurel, who is also among the standby players for India's Asia Cup squad, sustained a groin strain during the team’s final training session. Despite reporting for the match, medical advice led to his withdrawal as a precautionary measure

The Duleep Trophy 2025 quarterfinals got underway on Thursday at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, but not without notable absentees as both Central Zone and East Zone were forced into last-minute captaincy changes. Central Zone skipper Dhruv Jurel and East Zone captain Abhimanyu Easwaran were ruled out of their respective matches due to a groin niggle and fever.

Easwaran’s absence is a significant blow for the East Zone, who were already missing two key players, pacer Akash Deep and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan. Facing a formidable North Zone side, East Zone will now be led by Assam all-rounder Riyan Parag, who has been promoted to captaincy duties in Easwaran’s absence.

With Jurel sidelined, Rajat Patidar has taken over the leadership role for Central Zone in their quarterfinal clash against NorthEast Zone. Patidar, fresh from leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their maiden IPL title earlier this year, was originally named vice-captain for the tournament and has now stepped up in Jurel’s absence.

North Zone too have had to make a change at the helm. Originally set to be captained by India star Shubman Gill, the side is now being led by Haryana’s Ankit Kumar, who was the designated vice-captain. Gill, who had been recovering from fever, failed to regain match fitness in time for the tournament. In his place, wicketkeeper-batter Shubham Goel has been drafted into the squad.

The tournament’s early stages have already seen a shuffle in team dynamics, with several high-profile names missing due to injuries and international commitments. Nevertheless, the Duleep Trophy continues to serve as a vital platform for domestic players to make an impression and push for national selection.

All eyes will be on the likes of Patidar and Parag, both captaining their respective zones in crucial knockout matches, to see how they adapt to their unexpected roles. For younger players in particular, these sudden shifts offer an opportunity to showcase leadership under pressure, while selectors closely monitor performances with future India call-ups in mind.

(With PTI inputs)