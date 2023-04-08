Bangladesh win one-off Test against Ireland by seven wickets

Bangladesh scored 369 and 138-3 while Ireland was 214 and 292 in its innings. Mushfiqur Rahim. who scored 126 in the first innings, completed the match for Bangladesh with 51 not out, joined by Mominul Hague’s unbeaten 20

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot during the fourth day of the Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh wrapped up its one-off cricket Test against Ireland with a seven-wicket win just after lunch on the fourth day on Friday.

Also Read: Mushfiqur's blistering ton give Bangladesh upper hand in Ireland Test

Bangladesh scored 369 and 138-3 while Ireland was 214 and 292 in its innings. Mushfiqur Rahim. who scored 126 in the first innings, completed the match for Bangladesh with 51 not out, joined by Mominul Hague’s unbeaten 20.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever