Bangladesh win one-off Test against Ireland by seven wickets

Updated on: 08 April,2023 08:07 AM IST  |  Mirpur
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim plays a shot during the fourth day of the Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Pic/AFP


Bangladesh wrapped up its one-off cricket Test against Ireland with a seven-wicket win just after lunch on the fourth day on Friday.


Also Read: Mushfiqur's blistering ton give Bangladesh upper hand in Ireland Test



Bangladesh scored 369 and 138-3 while Ireland was 214 and 292 in its innings. Mushfiqur Rahim. who scored 126 in the first innings, completed the match for Bangladesh with 51 not out, joined by Mominul Hague’s unbeaten 20.


