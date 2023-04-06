Mushfiqur's blistering ton give Bangladesh upper hand in Ireland Test

Mushfiqur Rahim’s knock of 126 put the hosts on the front foot after early wobbles in the first innings and the hosts were still 128 runs ahead at stumps

Bangladeshi left-arm spin duo Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam made quick work of Ireland’s top order on Wednesday to leave the tourists flailing at 27-4 on day two of their one-off Test in Dhaka.

Mushfiqur Rahim’s knock of 126 put the hosts on the front foot after early wobbles in the first innings and the hosts were still 128 runs ahead at stumps.

Andy McBrine claimed 6-118, becoming only the second Irish bowler to take five Test wickets, to help close out the first innings in the final session.

