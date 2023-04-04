Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL, KKR to seek replacement

The KKR are now in the process of seeking a replacement for the all-rounder

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan on Sunday reportedly informed his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders about his unavailability for the entire ongoing season due to international commitments and personal reasons.

The KKR are now in the process of seeking a replacement for the all-rounder. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Shakib has opted out of IPL 2023 owing to his international engagements with the Bangladesh cricket team as well as some personal reasons.

Shakib had already missed the season-opener for KKR against Punjab Kings last weekend. It was believed that Shakib would be available for selection post the T20I series against Ireland at home which ended on March 31.

