Ireland strike twice after scoring 214 v Bangladesh

Bangladesh were 34-2 at stumps, with Andy McBrine sending back Tamim Iqbal for 21 on the last ball of the day. Mark Adair bowled Najmul Hossain for a duck in the first over of the innings

Bangladesh's Taijul Islam celebrates after taking five wickets during the first day of the Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Pic/AFP

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 5-58 for Bangladesh on Tuesday to help bowl out Ireland for 214 on Day 1, but two early strikes made things interesting in the Dhaka Test.

Bangladesh were 34-2 at stumps, with Andy McBrine sending back Tamim Iqbal for 21 on the last ball of the day. Mark Adair bowled Najmul Hossain for a duck in the first over of the innings.

Also read: Paul Stirling’s 77 gives Ireland first win in Bangladesh

Harry Tector top-scored with 50 for Ireland, who struggled to build partnerships after electing to bat.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever