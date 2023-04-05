Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ireland strike twice after scoring 214 v Bangladesh

Ireland strike twice after scoring 214 v Bangladesh

Updated on: 05 April,2023 07:26 AM IST  |  Dhaka
AFP |

Top

Bangladesh were 34-2 at stumps, with Andy McBrine sending back Tamim Iqbal for 21 on the last ball of the day. Mark Adair bowled Najmul Hossain for a duck in the first over of the innings

Ireland strike twice after scoring 214 v Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Taijul Islam celebrates after taking five wickets during the first day of the Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Pic/AFP


Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 5-58 for Bangladesh on Tuesday to help bowl out Ireland for 214 on Day 1, but two early strikes made things interesting in the Dhaka Test.


Bangladesh were 34-2 at stumps, with Andy McBrine sending back Tamim Iqbal for 21 on the last ball of the day. Mark Adair bowled Najmul Hossain for a duck in the first over of the innings. 



Also read: Paul Stirling’s 77 gives Ireland first win in Bangladesh


Harry Tector top-scored with 50 for Ireland, who struggled to build partnerships after electing to bat.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

bangladesh ireland test cricket cricket news sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK