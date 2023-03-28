Breaking News
Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs in first T20I

Bangladesh beat Ireland by 22 runs in first T20I

Updated on: 28 March,2023 07:29 AM IST  |  Chittagong
Bangladesh posted 207-5 in 19.2 overs before rain ended their innings, halting the game for more than an hour and forcing match officials to set Ireland a revised target of 104 runs in eight overs. Ireland finished with 81-5 despite making a flying start to their run chase with 18 runs scored in the  first over

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed (left) celebrates an Ireland wicket. Pic/AFP


Taskin Ahmed (4-16) claimed three wickets in an over as Bangladesh kept their cool under pressure to beat Ireland by 22 runs in a rain-affected first T20I in here on Monday. 


Bangladesh posted 207-5 in 19.2 overs before rain ended their innings, halting the game for more than an hour and forcing match officials to set Ireland a revised target of 104 runs in eight overs. Ireland finished with 81-5 despite making a flying start to their run chase with 18 runs scored in the first over. 



