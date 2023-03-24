Bangladesh thrash Ireland to win series 2-0

Pacer Hasan Mahmud claimed his maiden five-wicket ODI haul while conceding only 32 runs. Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain also shone with the ball to claim 3-26 and 2-29 respectively, with Ireland recording the lowest one-day score against Bangladesh

Bangladesh's captain Tamim Iqbal (R) and Liton Das bump fists during the third and final one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. Pic/AFP

Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal breezed past Ireland’s dismal 101-run total in less than 14 overs for Bangladesh’s first-ever 10-wicket win, sealing a 2-0 series victory during Thursday’s final ODI here. Liton was unbeaten on 50 alongside Tamim (41).

