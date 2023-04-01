Paul Stirling’s 77 gives Ireland first win in Bangladesh

The visitors lost the opening two matches but raced to 126-3 in 14 overs after bowling out their hosts for 124 in Chittagong.

Ireland’s Paul Stirling en route his 77 v Bangladesh. Pic/AFP

Paul Stirling hit an aggressive 77 off 41 balls to lift Ireland to their first win against Bangladesh on Bangladeshi soil in Friday’s third and final T20 match.

Shamim Hossain struck his maiden 50 to lift Bangladesh from a precarious 41-5 but it was not enough to deny Ireland their first win of the tour.

