Breaking News
Mumbai: MMRDA fixes potholes, citizens not impressed
Mumbai: Vasai landslide victims were set to move to a safe place that evening
Uddhav Thackeray spoke to PM Modi last year regarding alliance: MP Rahul Shewale
Mumbai: BMC scrapes parts of road to stop vehicles skidding
Mumbai: Commuters say hanging old FOB a risk, CR says no it’s not
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ben Stokes Admired Virat Kohlis energy commitment

Ben Stokes: Admired Virat Kohli's energy, commitment

Updated on: 20 July,2022 07:22 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

Top

Stokes had announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Monday, following which Kohli called the all-rounder “the most competitive bloke” he has played against

Ben Stokes: Admired Virat Kohli's energy, commitment

Ben Stokes


England Test captain Ben Stokes has returned the compliment to Virat Kohli, saying he has always admired the energy and commitment that the Indian star brings to the field.

Stokes had announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Monday, following which Kohli called the all-rounder “the most competitive bloke” he has played against.




“Look, Virat is going to go down as one of the greatest players to play the game in all three formats. He is a phenomenal player. And I have absolutely loved every time I have played against someone like him,” Stokes told Sky Sports.

Also Read: Cricketers and fans react to Ben Stokes' shocking ODI retirement


“The energy and the commitment that he gives to the game is something I have always admired even before I started playing against him. When you play against guys like that, you understand sort of what it means to not just yourself but for everybody else who was lucky enough to play at the top level.

“I am sure we will have some other battles on the field. It was nice to hear what he [Kohli] said,” said Stokes. Kohli, who has as many as 70 international hundreds under his belt, has not scored a century since November 2019. He struggled even in the recently concluded tour of England.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ben stokes virat kohli cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK