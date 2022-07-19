Breaking News
Cricketers and fans react to Ben Stokes' shocking ODI retirement

Updated on: 19 July,2022 09:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Cricketers and fans alike took to Twitter to share their reactions to the news. While some congratulated him on his excellent 50-over career, others asked questions over cricket's crammed schedule and the burnout that players face due to the same

Cricketers and fans react to Ben Stokes' shocking ODI retirement

Ben Stokes plays a shot during the final ODI match between England and India. Pic/ AFP


Ben Stokes' sudden decision to retire from ODI cricket hit the cricketing world like a storm. The star England all-rounder who played a pivotal role in the team's 2019 ICC World Cup triumph will no doubt be missed in the 50-over format of the game.

Stokes made his debut in the 50-over format against Ireland in 2011. Since then, he has gone on to play 104 ODIs for his national side. He has scored nearly 3000 runs with the blade at an average of 39.44. With the ball, he has picked up 74 wickets with a best of 5/61. 




ODI cricket will be a poorer place without such a blockbuster player.


Following his announcement, cricketers and fans alike took to Twitter to share their reactions to the news. While some congratulated him on his excellent 50-over career, others asked questions over cricket's crammed schedule and the burnout that players face due to the same.

Also Read: Team India’s next superstars

Here's a look at some of the top reactions to Stokes' shocking announcement.

