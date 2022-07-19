Cricketers and fans react to Ben Stokes' shocking ODI retirement

Cricketers and fans alike took to Twitter to share their reactions to the news. While some congratulated him on his excellent 50-over career, others asked questions over cricket's crammed schedule and the burnout that players face due to the same

Ben Stokes plays a shot during the final ODI match between England and India. Pic/ AFP

Ben Stokes' sudden decision to retire from ODI cricket hit the cricketing world like a storm. The star England all-rounder who played a pivotal role in the team's 2019 ICC World Cup triumph will no doubt be missed in the 50-over format of the game.

Stokes made his debut in the 50-over format against Ireland in 2011. Since then, he has gone on to play 104 ODIs for his national side. He has scored nearly 3000 runs with the blade at an average of 39.44. With the ball, he has picked up 74 wickets with a best of 5/61.

ODI cricket will be a poorer place without such a blockbuster player.

Following his announcement, cricketers and fans alike took to Twitter to share their reactions to the news. While some congratulated him on his excellent 50-over career, others asked questions over cricket's crammed schedule and the burnout that players face due to the same.

Here's a look at some of the top reactions to Stokes' shocking announcement.

Congratulations on a fantastic ODI career @benstokes38! I have always admired your grit, determination and competitive spirit. Sending you good wishes for your career. — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 18, 2022

Congratulations on a wonderful ODI career @benstokes38. Best of luck with your Test career and other commitments. ODI cricket will surely miss you. https://t.co/0mktfhTimD — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) July 18, 2022

Congratulations on a wonderful ODI career @benstokes38 including the role you played in one of the best ODI’s the world has ever seen at the #CWC19 Final. All the best from all of us @thebharatarmy . https://t.co/Esu8MLaz1F — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 18, 2022

Virat Kohli about Ben Stokes:



"You are the most competitive bloke I have ever played against. Respect". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 18, 2022

Bi lateral ODI / T20 series will have to go if all the boards around the world are desperate for there own Franchise tournaments !! Something has to give .. It shouldn’t be players retiring from one format aged 31 !!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 18, 2022