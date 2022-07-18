Breaking News
Cricketers and fans react to India's series clinching victory against England

Updated on: 18 July,2022 08:01 AM IST  |  Manchester
Cricketers, both past and present, as well as fans took to Twitter to celebrate Team India's 2-1 series win on Sunday

Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the final ODI cricket match between England and India. Pic/ AFP


Moments after Team India lifted the ODI series against England, Twitter was abuzz with congratulatory tweets including those from legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who hailed the champions for a stunning five-wicket victory over the 2019 World Cup winners. 

A blistering century by Rishabh Pant followed by Hardik Pandya's fifty guided the Men In Blue to a five-wicket victory over England in the series decider of the three-match series here at Manchester on Sunday. With this win, India clinched the ODI series 2-1 against England.




After India's series win, former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and others congratulated Rishabh Pant and the Indian team for their series win.

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the ODI series. Keep up the good work and continue this form. Special mention to @RishabhPant17 and @hardikpandya7 for a wonderful performance. #ENGvIND," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.


"Last match of a series and @RishabhPant17 playing brilliantly - this is a better love story than twilight. Incredible innings from an incredible player - with great support from Hardik and Jadeja #IndvsEng," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Star batter of team India Virat Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "Brilliant run chase and a great series win."

Harbhajan Singh also took to his Twitter and lavished praise on Rishabh Pant for his century, "Rishabh pant what a knock @RishabhPant17 great partnership @hardikpandya7.. Another series win abroad.. congratulations @BCCI."

"Quality knock @RishabhPant17. In a series decider when it matters most @hardikpandya7 you are one of the best all-rounders in the world right now. Period Great work guys. Well done team India," tweeted Dinesh Karthik.

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia on putting up an incredible fight against England in the final ODI match. Outstanding partnership between @RishabhPant17 and @hardikpandya7. Kudos to the whole team #INDvENG," Suresh Raina tweeted.

"Top effort, great result," Jasprit Bumrah tweeted.

"Amazing series win. Thanks for all the love and support," Tweeted Hardik Pandya.

The Indian women's team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur said, "Well deserved knock Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya. Congratulations Team India."

Fans too got into the act as they flooded the social media with congratulatory posts: 

