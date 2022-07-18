Cricketers and fans react to India's series clinching victory against England

Cricketers, both past and present, as well as fans took to Twitter to celebrate Team India's 2-1 series win on Sunday

Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the final ODI cricket match between England and India. Pic/ AFP

Moments after Team India lifted the ODI series against England, Twitter was abuzz with congratulatory tweets including those from legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who hailed the champions for a stunning five-wicket victory over the 2019 World Cup winners.

A blistering century by Rishabh Pant followed by Hardik Pandya's fifty guided the Men In Blue to a five-wicket victory over England in the series decider of the three-match series here at Manchester on Sunday. With this win, India clinched the ODI series 2-1 against England.

After India's series win, former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and others congratulated Rishabh Pant and the Indian team for their series win.



"Congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the ODI series. Keep up the good work and continue this form. Special mention to @RishabhPant17 and @hardikpandya7 for a wonderful performance. #ENGvIND," Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

"Last match of a series and @RishabhPant17 playing brilliantly - this is a better love story than twilight. Incredible innings from an incredible player - with great support from Hardik and Jadeja #IndvsEng," Virender Sehwag tweeted.

Star batter of team India Virat Kohli took to Twitter and wrote, "Brilliant run chase and a great series win."

Harbhajan Singh also took to his Twitter and lavished praise on Rishabh Pant for his century, "Rishabh pant what a knock @RishabhPant17 great partnership @hardikpandya7.. Another series win abroad.. congratulations @BCCI."

"Quality knock @RishabhPant17. In a series decider when it matters most @hardikpandya7 you are one of the best all-rounders in the world right now. Period Great work guys. Well done team India," tweeted Dinesh Karthik.

"Congratulations to #TeamIndia on putting up an incredible fight against England in the final ODI match. Outstanding partnership between @RishabhPant17 and @hardikpandya7. Kudos to the whole team #INDvENG," Suresh Raina tweeted.

"Top effort, great result," Jasprit Bumrah tweeted.

"Amazing series win. Thanks for all the love and support," Tweeted Hardik Pandya.

The Indian women's team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur said, "Well deserved knock Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya. Congratulations Team India."

Fans too got into the act as they flooded the social media with congratulatory posts:

India take the series 2-1!



India cap off a brilliant ODI series win on the back of a super performance from Hardik and then Rishabh Pant being Rishabh Pant. — Nikhil ð (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 17, 2022

India win their first ODI series in England in 8 years. What a performance by India, Rishabh Pant was very special today. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 17, 2022

Series win. And what a 100. Indian crickets biggest star in the next few years. @RishabhPant17 May I say the @ICC for it spot on using him to promote the T20 World Cup. Not to forget the huge effort from @hardikpandya7 #INDvsEND — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 17, 2022

For all the Doubting Thomases, Rishabh Pant will be India’s biggest match winner in the years to come. This 100 also kinds of affirms the passing on of the baton @RishabhPant17

PS: Look out also for a hungry @hardikpandya7 #INDvENG #Pant #Hardik — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) July 17, 2022

ð®ð³ð LET'S GO! Rishabh Pant helps us cruise through the finish line in style and help us win an iconic ODI series in England!



ð¤© Great work, lads!



ð· Getty • #INDvENG #ENGvIND #RishabhPant #TeamIndia #BharatArmy pic.twitter.com/eYDi1WtlAy — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) July 17, 2022

