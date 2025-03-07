Ben Stokes in contention to assume leadership of England's white-ball team

England is also open to the idea of separate ODI and T20 captains, as Key believes the formats now require a different approach

Ben Stokes.

England’s white-ball cricket is at a crossroads following Jos Buttler’s resignation as captain after a dismal Champions Trophy campaign. With managing director Rob Key determined to find the “best person” to take over, discussions have sparked over whether Test captain Ben Stokes could also assume leadership in ODIs.

Stokes, who played his last 50-over match in England’s disappointing 2023 World Cup defense, remains an option. Key acknowledged Stokes’ exceptional leadership qualities, saying, “Ben Stokes is one of the best captains I’ve ever seen, so it’d be stupid not to look at him,” Key told Sky Sports.

However, he also admitted the need to consider the impact of such a dual role.

England is also open to the idea of separate ODI and T20 captains, as Key believes the formats now require a different approach. Several names have emerged in the discussions, including Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, and Harry Brook. Key emphasized that the decision won’t be rushed: “We’re looking for the best person, someone who can take this forward.”

England’s Champions Trophy exit in the group stage highlighted deep-rooted issues. Losses to Australia, Afghanistan, and South Africa exposed flaws in team balance, with England opting for a pace-heavy attack in subcontinental conditions. Injuries to Brydon Carse and Mark Wood further hampered their campaign. Initially, Adil Rashid was the lone specialist spinner, with Rehan Ahmed brought in only as an injury replacement.

Reflecting on the team’s struggles, Key admitted, “We were very poor. We haven’t been particularly good in white-ball cricket since Eoin Morgan’s era. The batting, in particular, has fallen off a cliff.”

The struggles were evident in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy, with England suffering heavy defeats in India across both T20 and ODI series. Reports emerged that only Joe Root practiced in the nets during the ODI series, a claim dismissed by Key. “That story wasn’t true,” he clarified. “I saw the team in Pakistan, and they practised hard. It wasn’t a lack of preparation that caused poor performances.”

Former players like Kevin Pietersen criticised England’s approach, but Key defended his team. He emphasized that England’s players are deeply committed but have struggled with execution and decision-making under pressure. “There’s not a world where we think players don’t care or are arrogant. Sometimes they’re reckless, sometimes they make mistakes, but that’s the game.”

Key also acknowledged the need for improved media communication from the players, stating, “We speak a lot of rubbish in press conferences, trying not to give too much away, and end up creating headlines.”

