Ben Stokes reveals taking anxiety medication daily

Stokes opted out of his sport for six months after his father’s death. “I never thought I would be on medication to help me for that kind of stuff. I am not embarrassed to say it because I needed the help at the time,” Stokes said in an Amazon documentary

Ben Stokes

England Test captain Ben Stokes has revealed he takes anxiety medication every day to help his battle with mental health issues.

“But it’s not done just because I’m back playing. I still speak to the doc, not as regularly, and I’m still taking medication every day. It’s an ongoing process.”

