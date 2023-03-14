Breaking News
Maharashtra: Son of Uddhav Thackeray's close associate joins Eknath Shinde
Gautam Adani’s son gets engaged in low-key ceremony
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Will police bungling trash yet another case?
Mumbai: After 132 years, this SoBo school opens gates to girls
Will take BMC to court for flouting own rules, say Malad residents
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ben Stokess bag stolen at Kings Cross train station in London

Ben Stokes’s bag stolen at King’s Cross train station in London

Updated on: 14 March,2023 09:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Stokes tweeted on Sunday: “To whoever stole my bag at King’s Cross train station. I hope my clothes are too big for you ya absolute ******.” Stokes, who will be playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, is supposed to fly to India for the tournament soon. He will be great addition to the MS Dhoni-led CSK squad

Ben Stokes’s bag stolen at King’s Cross train station in London

Ben Stokes


England cricketer Ben Stokes is furious after a bag containing his clothes was stolen at the King’s Cross train station in London. 


Stokes tweeted on Sunday: “To whoever stole my bag at King’s Cross train station. I hope my clothes are too big for you ya absolute ******.” Stokes, who will be playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, is supposed to fly to India for the tournament soon. He will be great addition to the MS Dhoni-led CSK squad.



Also read: Enjoyment bigger than disappointment of losing: Ben Stokes after Eng lose by 1 run


ben stokes chennai super kings IPL 2023 indian premier league cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK