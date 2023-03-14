Ben Stokes’s bag stolen at King’s Cross train station in London

Stokes tweeted on Sunday: “To whoever stole my bag at King’s Cross train station. I hope my clothes are too big for you ya absolute ******.” Stokes, who will be playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, is supposed to fly to India for the tournament soon. He will be great addition to the MS Dhoni-led CSK squad

Ben Stokes

England cricketer Ben Stokes is furious after a bag containing his clothes was stolen at the King’s Cross train station in London.

Stokes tweeted on Sunday: “To whoever stole my bag at King’s Cross train station. I hope my clothes are too big for you ya absolute ******.” Stokes, who will be playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, is supposed to fly to India for the tournament soon. He will be great addition to the MS Dhoni-led CSK squad.

