Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST’s CNG bus bursts into flames in Andheri; undertaking withdraws 400 buses
Coming soon: One card for BEST buses, Metro lines in Mumbai
Mumbai: New housing society rules to come into effect soon
Mumbai: Financial firm staffer saves leading enterprise from cyber fraud
35 per cent of Dharavi locals were reluctant to get Covid jab: Study

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ben Stokes wont mind sacrificing IPL final for England duty

Ben Stokes won't mind sacrificing IPL final for England duty

Updated on: 23 February,2023 02:25 PM IST  |  Wellington
PTI |

Top

World's premier all-rounder Ben Stokes won't allow Indian Premier League (IPL) come in the way of national duty, saying he would prefer to fly back and lead England against Ireland in the build-up Test ahead of the high-stakes Ashes series even if his franchise makes the final

Ben Stokes won't mind sacrificing IPL final for England duty

Ben Stokes/file pic


World's premier all-rounder Ben Stokes won't allow Indian Premier League (IPL) come in the way of national duty, saying he would prefer to fly back and lead England against Ireland in the build-up Test ahead of the high-stakes Ashes series even if his franchise makes the final.


Stokes had missed the last edition of the world's most popular T20 tournament but is set to wear the yellow Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey this season, starting March 31.



The IPL final is slated for May 28 while England take on Ireland in the one-off warm-up Test from June 1.


CSK play their first game of the season against Lucknow Supergiants on April 3.

"Yes, I'll play," Stokes said when asked if he would play for England even if CSK qualify for the title clash.

"I'll be making sure that I give myself enough time to get back and play that game (against Ireland)."

There has been a debate in international cricket whether players are preferring private leagues over national duty.

Stokes said he can't say about the choice of his England colleagues.

Also read: Pakistan vs England: 'It won’t sink in until we get back home,' says Ben Stokes after historic whitewash

Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Harry Brook all have IPL contracts.

"I think it's a little bit too far ahead to say for others, but one thing I've got to look at is we've got the Ashes after the Ireland Test, so I'll probably get round the individuals and ask them what they want to be ready for the Ashes," Stokes said.

"Those five games are obviously the big ones of the summer and you've got to think about what lads want, but you also have to think about if something was to happen in that game and we lose someone for the Ashes.

"It's just one of those where you have to weigh up the options of what the individual person actually wants out of that week versus do we really need to play that one? Because I'm obviously right in saying that series is bigger than that game against Ireland."

The five-match Ashes will begin on June 16 in Birmingham.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

cricket news ben stokes indian premier league IPL 2023

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK