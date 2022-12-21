Pakistan vs England: 'It won’t sink in until we get back home,' says Ben Stokes after historic whitewash

This was England’s first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005. Stokes praised England’s adaptability on slow pitches

Ben Stokes

England beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final Test in Karachi Tuesday to sweep the series 3-0 and hand the Pakistanis their first home whitewash.

“It won’t really sink in until we get home or in the new year,” skipper Ben Stokes said after securing the clean sweep. Resuming on 112-2, England reached the modest 167-run target in just 38 minutes, with Ben Duckett and Stokes finishing unbeaten on 82 and 35 respectively. This was England’s first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005. Stokes praised England’s adaptability on slow pitches. “We’ve got a process we want to play but the challenge was the different pitches for every Test,” he said. Stokes said his bowlers stuck to the task well. “Whoever I threw the ball to, they seemed to deliver. The commitment and mindset has been top drawer.”

Stokes singled out Brook, the man of the match in Karachi and player of the series. “Every person has stood up at some point, but Brook has been unbelievable for us. He’s set Pakistan on fire, the calmness and belief is high class.” Brook finished with 468 runs that included three hundreds.

Also Read: Ben Stokes drops a hint he could come out of ODI retirement for 50-over World Cup next year: Report

Brief scores

Pakistan 304 and 216 lost to England 354 and 170-2 (B Duckett 82*, Z Crawley 41; A Ahmed 2-78) by eight wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever