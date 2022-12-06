×
Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde’s busy schedule costs BMC Rs 6 lakh/month
Mumbai: Measles vaccination goes slow with only 5 per cent kids getting dose in 3 days
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Spot where Cyrus Mistry died gets crash cushion
Mumbai: BMC to reach out to 40,000 hawkers for PM SVANidhi loan scheme
Civic school enrollments plummeted by 27 per cent in 10 yrs: Report

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ben Stokes This is special

Ben Stokes: This is special

Updated on: 06 December,2022 09:34 AM IST  |  Rawalpindi
AFP |

Top

Skipper Stokes rates 74-run win over Pakistan as one of England’s greatest away triumphs; pacers Anderson (4-36), Robinson (4-50) shine in Rawalpindi

Ben Stokes: This is special

England’s James Anderson (centre) celebrates with captain Ben Stokes (right) and Jack Leach after claiming the wicket of Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan in Rawalpindi yesterday. Pic/Getty Images


Fast bowlers Ollie Robinson and James Anderson took four wickets apiece as England pulled off an exciting 74-run win over Pakistan Monday in the first Test in Rawalpindi.


Anderson took 4-36 and Robinson 4-50 on a placid Rawalpindi Stadium pitch to dismiss Pakistan for 268, with the stadium floodlights glowing as daylight faded.



Ollie RobinsonOllie Robinson


Stokes’s intelligent strategy

Skipper Ben Stokes was also active throughout the day, keeping unrelenting pressure on the Pakistan batters with close-set fields and intelligent bowling changes. He hailed the win as “special”, figuring they had less then 10 minutes to seal victory before bad light would have been called. “I think it’s maybe up there with one of England’s greatest away wins. We’ve done something very special this week,” said Stokes.\

Also Read: Ben Stokes drops a hint he could come out of ODI retirement for 50-over World Cup next year: Report

Leach traps Shah

Pakistan’s last pair of Naseem Shah (six) and Mohammad Ali (nought) defied England for 35 minutes and 8.5 overs before spinner Jack Leach trapped Naseem leg-before, leaving England players ecstatic. The win—giving England a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series—embellished England’s newly adopted “Bazball” cricket, an aggressive style taken from the nickname of head coach Brendon McCullum.

Also Read: Ben Stokes: Can’t take Rohit for granted

Brief scores
England 657 and 264-7 decl beat Pakistan 579 & 268 (S Shakeel 76, Imam-ul-Haq 48, M Rizwan 46; J Anderson 4-36, O Robinson 4-50) by 74 runs

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ben stokes england pakistan test cricket cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK