×
Breaking News
Morbi bridge collapse: SC agrees to list for hearing PIL seeking judicial probe
Covid-19: Mumbai records 15 new cases, zero death
UK PM Rishi Sunak calls for global action against 'rogue state' Russia at G20
Court likely to pass order on Nawab Malik's bail plea on November 24
Mamata condemns Akhil Giri's remarks, apologises to Prez on behalf of TMC
Why not await EC decision on 'bow and arrow' election symbol, ask HC
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Cant carry baggage of defeat Ben Stokes on early loss to Ireland

Can’t carry baggage of defeat: Ben Stokes on early loss to Ireland

Updated on: 14 November,2022 07:30 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

Stokes showed his big match prowess once again with a gritty fifty under extreme pressure to help England to their second T20 World Cup title

Can’t carry baggage of defeat: Ben Stokes on early loss to Ireland

Ben Stokes after England’s win at Melbourne yesterday. Pic/AFP


The shock loss to Ireland did hurt, but the players moved on quickly from that ‘little blip’ to focus on the road ahead, said star England all-rounder Ben Stokes after scoring a match-winning 52 in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan here on Sunday.


Stokes showed his big match prowess once again with a gritty fifty under extreme pressure to help England to their second T20 World Cup title.



Also read: We can call them chokers, says Kapil Dev after India's T20 World Cup exit


He looked back on the team’s memorable campaign. “With that [defeat to Ireland] being so early in the competition we obviously had to address it, say what had to be said and then let it go,” Stokes, who was also instrumental in England’s 2019 World Cup triumph, said after the five-wicket win.

“In tournaments like these you can’t carry baggage with you, that was a little blip on the way, credit to Ireland for turning up and beating us, but the best teams learn from their mistakes and not let it affect them,” said Stokes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
ben stokes england ireland t20 world cup cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK