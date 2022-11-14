Can’t carry baggage of defeat: Ben Stokes on early loss to Ireland

Stokes showed his big match prowess once again with a gritty fifty under extreme pressure to help England to their second T20 World Cup title

Ben Stokes after England’s win at Melbourne yesterday. Pic/AFP

The shock loss to Ireland did hurt, but the players moved on quickly from that ‘little blip’ to focus on the road ahead, said star England all-rounder Ben Stokes after scoring a match-winning 52 in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan here on Sunday.

Stokes showed his big match prowess once again with a gritty fifty under extreme pressure to help England to their second T20 World Cup title.

He looked back on the team’s memorable campaign. “With that [defeat to Ireland] being so early in the competition we obviously had to address it, say what had to be said and then let it go,” Stokes, who was also instrumental in England’s 2019 World Cup triumph, said after the five-wicket win.

“In tournaments like these you can’t carry baggage with you, that was a little blip on the way, credit to Ireland for turning up and beating us, but the best teams learn from their mistakes and not let it affect them,” said Stokes.

