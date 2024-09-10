Bengaluru embraces cricket fever as ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 trophy arrives

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Tour is building momentum as it travels across India, creating unforgettable experiences for cricket fans and generating anticipation for the upcoming tournament

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Tour has started its journey in India, making a highly anticipated stop in Bengaluru for its events held on 6th September to 8th September at various iconic locations. The tour brought fans up close and personal with the coveted trophy, offering a taste of the cricketing spectacle to come.

The event held on 6th September, provided a jam-packed 24 hours of cricket celebration. Fans witnessed "A Day in the Life of the Trophy" and young athletes enjoyed a cricket clinic hosted in partnership with the Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC). Former Indian cricketer Karuna Jain made a special appearance, engaging with fans during a chat show and Q&A session before leading a masterclass for aspiring cricketers.

The excitement continued at Nexus Mall Koramangala on the 7th and 8th September, where fans enjoyed photo opportunities with the trophy and participated in interactive activities. Indian cricket stars Disha Kasat and Veda Krishnamurthy joined the festivities, further energizing the crowd on their respective days. Influencers were also on hand throughout the weekend, sharing their excitement and engaging with fans.

Catch all the excitement from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 from 3rd – 20th October, 2024.

