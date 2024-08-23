"The more you're in that situation and in those pressure moments, I think that's the best preparation you can have. So, for me, I look at it (WCPL) more as a preparation for the T20 World Cup," she added

Jemimah Rodrigues. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Best preparation for pressure situations in T20 WC: Jemimah Rodrigues on WCPL stint x 00:00

Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues on Thursday said her maiden foray into women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will help her tackle pressure situations better in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Rodrigues will appear for Trinbago Knight Riders in the WCPL, and they will face title holders Barbados Royals in their opening match on Friday. "Firstly, just to come out and play cricket because for me, that's how I see it before the (Women's) T20 World Cup (2024). I think these are the matches that I'm actually going to get as rest all will be my own preparation," Rodrigues said in an interaction organised by the Fancode.

"The more you're in that situation and in those pressure moments, I think that's the best preparation you can have. So, for me, I look at it (WCPL) more as a preparation for the T20 World Cup," she added. While the chat was largely centered around the WCPL, Rodrigues noted that she would try to perfect a few aspects of her batting ahead of the World Cup. The ICC showpiece will be held in the UAE next month, after the global governing body shifted it from Bangladesh owing to the political unrest in that nation.

"Really looking forward to"a few things that I'm working on at nets and I am trying to implement them here. "Because when you do it in practice, it's different. But when you do it in a match, it's way different." However, Rodrigues has an immediate goal ahead of her, helping the Knight Riders win the WCPL title. "At the same time, I have an added responsibility playing for TKR to do whatever I can to make sure my team wins in the end," she added.

Veteran India pacer Shikha Pandey, who will also turn out for TKR, was delighted to see her old teammate Jhulan Goswami come on board as the Knight Riders' mentor. "I did feel that I'll be in an environment with her around also because of the WPL. So, this doesn't come in as a shocker that she's here. It's really nice for her to be here as a mentor. I kind of know her psyche. I played alongside her. "So, I have a fair idea about what she wants me to do. So, it's been really nice for me to be in the same team as her," said Pandey.

