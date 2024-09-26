After departing on a duck in the first innings, Shubman Gill stood unbeaten with a 119-run knock in the second innings. His 167-run partnership with Rishabh Pant kept Bangladesh's threat at bay. Team India arrived in Kanpur for the second Test match against Bangladesh on Tuesday

Shubman Gill (Pic: Screengrab/X/@BCCI)

Listen to this article "Bhar bhar ke drive maar raha hoon": Shubman Gill x 00:00

Ahead of the second Test match against Bangladesh, Shubman Gill was seen practising against spin bowling. During the practice session ahead of the upcoming Test match, Shubman Gill practised cover drives with Rishabh Pant bowling him spin deliveries.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Pakdna Jaddu (Jadeja) bhai bhar bhar ke drive maar raha hoon (I will hit a lot of drives)," Gill said in a video posted by BCCI on X.

When Pant took the ball, KL Rahul made him of the time when he bowled in the Delhi Premier League.

Also Read: "...the match against India in Kanpur would be my last in Test cricket": Shakib Al Hasan

Pant managed to beat Shubman Gill once, and his reaction summed it up, "Kya beat kara hai yaar (What a way to beat the batter)."

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav, and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah were also among the players present during the nets session.

Team India arrived in Kanpur for the second Test match against Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Gautam Gambhir's era as a head coach in the Test format began on a positive note as the side managed to win the first match by 280 runs against Bangladesh.

After departing on a duck in the first innings, Shubman Gill stood unbeaten with a 119-run knock in the second innings. His 167-run partnership with Rishabh Pant kept Bangladesh's threat at bay.

Ravichandran Ashwin was named the 'Player of the Match' in the first Test against Bangladesh. He played a crucial 113-run knock from 133 balls in the first inning. The 38-year-old bagged a six-wicket haul in the second inning, which helped India clinch a 280-run win on day four of the Chennai Test.

Ashwin's spell in the second inning marked his 37th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, tying him with legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne for the second-most five-wicket hauls in Test history. The only player ahead of Ashwin is Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 67.

(With ANI Inputs)