"...the match against India in Kanpur would be my last in Test cricket": Shakib Al Hasan

Updated on: 26 September,2024 02:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shakib Al Hasan represented Bangladesh in 69 Test matches in which he scored 4,453 runs and snapped 242 wickets

Shakib Al Hasan (Pic: File Pic)

"...the match against India in Kanpur would be my last in Test cricket": Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said that the second Test match against India which will be played in Kanpur will be his last match if his country's cricket board doesn't give him a farewell match at home.


Shakib Al Hasan represented Bangladesh in 69 Test matches in which he scored 4,453 runs and snapped 242 wickets.


"I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur to BCB. I have told this to BCB, they agreed with me. They are trying to organise everything so that I can go to Bangladesh.

"If that won't happen, the match against India in Kanpur would be my last in Test cricket," said Shakib on the eve of the second and final Test against India here.

Shakib was named as an accused in a murder case back home during the political unrest that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He was a member of Parliament from her party, the Awami League.

