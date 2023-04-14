Bishop: It’s too late to change Bumrah’s action

The 29-year-old underwent surgery in New Zealand last month following recurring back issues that have kept him away from the game since September 2022. Bumrah is now racing against time to get fit for the ODI World Cup at home in October-November

Ian Bishop

Someone who has endured multiple back injuries himself, former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop can imagine what a “generational” talent like Jasprit Bumrah is going through.

“I don’t think you can look at changing his action. I tried to do that with mine and messed it up totally. I would personally look at managing what he does,” Bishop told PTI.

Bumrah’s “unique” action has worked wonderfully for him, but it has also put a lot of load on his back, making him susceptible to injuries.

