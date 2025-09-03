The Indian team will be without a title sponsor in the Asia Cup starting September 9 in the UAE as the Board has set September 16 as the last date to submit bids

BCCI. Pic/AFP

The BCCI on Tuesday invited bids for the Indian cricket team’s title sponsorship rights after fantasy sports giants Dream11’s pullout and barred companies dealing in real money gaming and cryptocurrency from the process due to a government ban. The Indian team will be without a title sponsor in the Asia Cup starting September 9 in the UAE as the Board has set September 16 as the last date to submit bids.

