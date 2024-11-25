Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Hosts Australia slip to 227 for eight at tea on day four in Perth

Hosts Australia slip to 227 for eight at tea on day four in Perth

Updated on: 25 November,2024 01:13 PM IST  |  Perth
PTI |

India were on course for a famous win in Perth after reducing Australia to 227 for eight in their second innings at tea on day four of the first Test on Monday

Hosts Australia slip to 227 for eight at tea on day four in Perth

India’s Virat Kohli (centre L) congratulates paceman Mohammed Siraj for his wicket of Australia’s Usman Khawaja on day four (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Hosts Australia slip to 227 for eight at tea on day four in Perth
India were on course for a famous win in Perth after reducing Australia to for 227 for eight in their second innings at tea on day four of the first Test here on Monday.


Travis Head (89) and Mitchell Marsh (47) showed fight in an otherwise underwhelming batting performance. Alex Carey (30 batting) was left stranded as Mitchell Starc (12) fell at stroke of tea.


Also Read: Rohit Sharma revs up in nets, to play two-day game in Canberra


Three wickets fell in the afternoon session after Mohammed Siraj reduced Australia to 104 for five at lunch.

Brief Scores: India: 150 & 487-6 declared in 134.3 overs Australia: 104 and 227 for eight in 53.4 overs (Travis Head 89, Mitchell Marsh 47; Mohammed Siraj 3/51, Jasprit Bumrah 3/42).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy India vs Australia jasprit bumrah rohit sharma

