Rohit was seen batting in the nets during the lunch session on Monday as he faced reserve pacers Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal and Mukesh Kumar

Rohit Sharma prepping in Perth nets (Pic: Amit Shah)

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Skipper Rohit Sharma swings into action in Perth, to play two-day game in Canberra

India captain Rohit Sharma was quick to hit the nets following his arrival in Perth as the team, led by his deputy Jasprit Bumrah, slowly but surely inched towards a dominant victory over Australia in the opening Test.

Rohit, who was on a paternity break following the birth of his son, arrived in Perth on Sunday evening. He was seen batting in the nets during the lunch session on Monday as he faced reserve pacers Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal and Mukesh Kumar.

Captain Rohit Sharma working hard in nets. pic.twitter.com/2hcOROf3Gw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 25, 2024

🚨 ROHIT SHARMA IN NETS 🚨



- Rohit Sharma working hard in nets at Perth. [RevSportz] pic.twitter.com/1Kv2v0zAr8 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 25, 2024

The Indian contingent will travel to Canberra on Wednesday for two-day tour game starting November 30. That practise game doesn't have first-class status.

However, the match will have some amount of significance as it is a 'Pink Ball' Day/Night game which will serve as preparation for the second Test in Adelaide starting December 6.

Rohit is expected to play the game in Canberra as the pink Kookaburra in Adelaide offers a different kind of challenge for the batters especially in the famous twilight hour when the ball is known to jag around more than usual.

Meawnhile, Mohammed Siraj bowled a couple of incisive morning spells to remove the seasoned Usman Khawaja and out-of-form Steven Smith as Australia gasped to 104 for five at lunch on day four of the first Test.

Chasing a near impossible target of 534, Australia, who resumed on 12 for three, were reduced to 17 for 4 when Khawaja's mistimed pull off Mohammed Siraj (3/34 in 10 overs) was well taken by IPL's three million dollar man Rishabh Pant running backwards.

But then India's new nemesis Travis Head (63 batting, 72 balls) started counter-punching in the presence of Smith (17), who was trying his best to dig in with desperation to come out of his current rut.

However Siraj, who had poor series against New Zealand at home, was all over the Australian batters on a pitch that has 'misbehaved' considerably with variable bounce coming into play.

(With PTI inputs)