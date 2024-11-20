Breaking News
Yash Dayal joins team in Australia as backup

Yash Dayal joins team in Australia as backup

Updated on: 20 November,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

“Yash got a call — when he was in South Africa with the T20 side — that he will have to join the Test team in Australia

Yash Dayal. File pic

Uttar Pradesh fast bowler Yash Dayal has been included in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad as a backup player, pacer’s father Chanderpal Dayal said on Tuesday.


Chanderpal, while revealing that Yash got a call to join the squad when he was in South Africa for the T20I series last week and joined the team on November 17, said he is hoping for his son to make his debut in the much-anticipated series.


“Yash got a call — when he was in South Africa with the T20 side — that he will have to join the Test team in Australia. So he went there on November 17. He has gone as a backup,” Chanderpal told IANS.

